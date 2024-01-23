Shifnal Town beat the weather to ease past Northwich

With adverse weather conditions calling off most games in the region, including Whitchurch Alport's fixture, Shifnal's clash went ahead after a pitch inspection.

Shortly before half-time Jordan Jones ghosted in at the back post to meet a corner that had been flicked on, to give the hosts the lead.

It did not take long after half-time for Shifnal to double their lead when Joe Cuff took on a couple of defenders and slotted the ball past the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

Cuff bagged his second and Shifnal's third in the 61st minute when he met Joshua Hesson's flick on to smash the ball in at the near post, as he secured the win.

In Midland League Division One, Allscott Heath had to rely on a late winner at Smethwick Rangers after twice throwing away a lead.

Two goals from Armando Wood twice put Allscott ahead, but each time they were pegged back by goals from Khenan Barrett and Joseph Daley.

Facing a team at the bottom of the table, Allscott rallied for a final time to score a late winner through Leigh Brindley and take all three points back to Shropshire.

AFC Bridgnorth's game was called off but there was more action as Shawbury United took on Nuneaton Griff.

Shawbury finally made some early pressure count in the 17th minute when Reiss Corfield made up for an earlier miss by lifting an effort – which may have been intended as a cross – over the goalkeeper.

The hosts equalised almost immediately from kick-off and after missing a chance to take the lead, Griff were down to 10 men in the 66th minute.

It took Shawbury until the second minute of added time to use their advantage, when Jack Howse struck to snatch the win.

Meanwhile in the North West Counties League Division One South, Market Drayton Town saw their game postponed due to a frozen pitch.