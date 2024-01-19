Heseltine is back in charge as Bridgnorth start search

Heseltine has managed the club previously and has agreed to step in following the departure of joint-bosses Steve Barrow and Dom Heath.

The relegation-threatened Midland League Division One outfit face three home games in quick succession, starting with Saturday’s clash against Coventry Copsewood.

“Kev has agreed to step in for the next three games while we start the process of looking for a new manager,” said secretary Steve Groome.

“The position will be advertised and hopefully we will have someone in place by the end of the month.”

Groome saluted the efforts of Barrow and Heath during what has been a testing season.

“Steve and Dom have worked really hard and they are really nice guys, but for whatever reason things just haven’t clicked,” he said.

“They have had to contend with a lot of injuries and availability issues. It’s not easy when you are having to change the team around each week.

“I genuinely think we have the best group of players at the club since Mark Clyde was manager.

“Steve and Dom have tried everything but they just haven’t had any good fortune all season.”

Elsewhere, Shawbury United travel to face Nuneaton Griff and Allscott Heath visit Smethwick Rangers. In the Premier Division, Shifnal Town are at home to Northwich Victoria, while Whitchurch Alport host Romulus.

Market Drayton Town hope home comforts can help halt their alarming slide. The North West Counties First Division South outfit are without a win since October 10 and will be hoping to end that sequence when they entertain Maine Road tomorrow.