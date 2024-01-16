Alport give it their all, but out of Vase in round four

Harry Bower gave Alport the lead after 29 minutes with a thunderous strike from the right side of the box that flew past Luis Shamsoum in the Great Wakering net.

However, two minutes later the visitors were level after a poorly-defended set piece, and another error in the second half allowed Ben Search to fire home and send Rovers into the next round.

Manager Adam Shillcock said: “It wasn’t good on the eye today; it was a bit of a heavy pitch, and we weren’t fluid at all.

“I can’t fault the lads’ effort and the energy there, or their commitment, on balance it was a pretty even game, but our quality evaded us today.”

Shillcock continued: “The effort was there, we were carrying a few knocks in the team today as well with heavy strapping and that kind of thing, but unfortunately we just didn’t have enough quality to win that football match, it’s as simple as that.

“I think we were missing six (key players) or something like that, it was close to me playing to be honest, but that gives people the chance to stake their claim, and everyone has given me everything they’ve got.”

In the Midland League Premier Division, Shifnal Town were unable to build on their good start to 2024 as they suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Atherstone Town.

Shifnal made a promising start to the game and could have taken the lead after nine minutes when Kev Hermagou fired over from 15 yards.

It was an afternoon to forget for the forward as he spurned another great opportunity two minutes later, and then had a header cleared off the line by an Atherstone defender.

Joe Cuff’s free-kick went close to finding the top corner in the first half, and almost went one better in the second half when he fizzed a free kick from 22 yards just past the post.

The hosts continued to push for the opening goal but were hit with a sucker punch after 71 minutes when Shifnal failed to deal with a long throw into the box, allowing Jamie Spiers to head home the winner.

In Division One, Ryan Hadley’s goal was not enough to earn AFC Bridgnorth a point in their 2-1 defeat at Coton Green.

Steven Hole scored twice in Allscott Heath’s 2-2 draw at Hinckley, while Shawbury United lost 3-1 at OJM Black Country.

And in North West Counties League First Division South, Market Drayton Town were beaten 4-0 by Cheadle Heath Nomads.