Chris Hughes insists 'time had come' to depart Newtown after ten successful seasons

The Cymru Premier outfit, who currently sit fourth in the table, announced last week that Hughes was to leave the club by mutual consent, after more than ten years in the hot seat.

Hughes took over from Bernie McNally back in November 2013, and went on to quality for the play-offs in his first campaign.

In ten years at the club, he achieved seven top half finishes, took the club to Europe on three occasions, winning two ties, while also reaching a Welsh Cup final for the first time in a century.

The news of his departure caused shock among the Cymru Premier - but the long serving manager believes the time was right to move on.

And he explained that he will move on with immense pride at what has been achieved over the last decade.

He said: "When you're in a job for, what is my 11th season, there comes a point where the break is probably the best thing for myself and the club.

"We agreed it was a good time, we had secured a top six spot and there is a chance now for a new manager to come in.

"For me, it is a chance to have a break and spent some much needed time with my poor family.

"A true test of a manager is how much you have moved the club on, and we came in on the back of the club staying up on technicalities.

"We had three European campaigns, top six finishes, a Welsh Cup final and I will look back on it with immense pride, and proud of what we have achieved with all the staff, Callum McKenzie, Dave Rose, Andy Roberts and many others.

"They are the fabric of the club, and I've created such a bond with so many players.

"And to be in my first managerial job for over ten years gives me immense pride, there are so may highlights.

Hughes was handed the reigns at Latham Park back in November 2013 - on the back of a turbulent few seasons at Latham Park.

The club had continually battled at the foot of the table, and two years before his arrived were given a reprieve from relegation after another club were relegated due to off field financial issues.

Since then, the Robins have consistently either finished in the top six of the division or qualified for the play-offs.

In recent seasons he has led the club to a third placed finish behind regular title favourites The New Saints and Connahs Quay, while also taking the Robins to two European tie victories in three qualifications.

Back in 2015, he achieved an unprecedented feat of winning both legs of a tie against European regulars in Maltese side Valletta, to set up a tie with giants FC Copenhagen.

Asked about his top achievements and what his plans are for the immediate future, Hughes said: "The first full season, getting to Europe and a Welsh Cup final, that will always stick in the memory.

"We had those momentous occasions against Valletta and Copenhagen, played Dundalk and then beat Torshavn and went on to play FC Spartak Trnava.

"If you had told me ten years ago that we would achieve all that then I could not have believed you, we also had a third placed finish in there.

"And now we have achieved a top six finish again.

"As for plans, get the golf handicap down and spend time with my family."