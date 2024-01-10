Newtown boss Chris Hughes in shock departure after ten years at Latham Park

Hughes, who took over from Bernie McNally back in 2013, is the club’s most successful manager in the modern era.

He led the Robins on three European campaigns, winning over two legs against Maltese side Valletta in 2015, before victory over HB Torshavn in 2022.

During his time in charge, the club have consistently competed in the top six of the division, and had recently qualified for the league’s Championship Conference.

After three straight defeats in recent weeks, the club announced his shock departure on social media on Wednesday.

In a statement, they said: “This decision marks the end of a significant era for Newtown.

“Chris has been instrumental in establishing Newtown as a steadfast team within the Cymru Premier.

“Through his guidance, the team has achieved consistent performances with the team often finishing in the top six of the league and on three occasions experiencing European football.

“The board expresses profound gratitude to Chris for his unwavering dedication over the past 10 years. His contributions have been pivotal to the club’s achievements and have left a lasting impact on the club. As Chris moves on, we wish him the utmost success in his future endeavours.

"His legacy at Newtown will be remembered with great respect and appreciation."

Assistant boss and technical director Callum McKenzie has been placed in caretaker charge of the trip to The New Saints.