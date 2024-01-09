Captain Joe Cuff gets Shifnal Town's year off to a winning start

Kev Hemagou gave the visitors the lead in the first half with a fierce shot from outside the box before captain Joe Cuff doubled Shifnal’s lead with another long-range strike.

Romulus pulled a goal back late on to set up a tense finish to the game, but Shifnal held on to secure the three points that leave them ninth in the table.

Whitchurch Alport did not enjoy their opening game of the year, losing 4-1 at second-placed Studley.

Having fallen a goal behind early on, Adam Hailes found himself free in the box to smash home the equaliser after half an hour.

However, the hosts took the lead just before half-time and proved too strong for Alport after the break as they added another two goals to ensure a convincing scoreline.

In Midland League Division One, Shawbury United failed to capitalise on 10-man Heather St John’s as they were held 2-2 at home.

Eric Mensah’s first-half penalty meant the teams went into the dressing room at half-time level at 1-1, with the visitors having been reduced to 10 men after goalkeeper Ben White was dismissed for dissent.

The hosts looked to have made their man advantage count when Jack Howse’s 83rd-minute header flew into the net following a corner.

But, with seconds left on the clock, Heather St John’s committed all their players forward and managed to force home an equaliser to snatch a point.

AFC Bridgnorth moved closer towards the relegation zone as they suffered a tough 5-2 defeat at Sutton United.

Luke Morris scored both goals for the visitors, who were constantly chasing the game having fallen behind after just four minutes.

Elsewhere in Midland One, Allscott Heath were without a game – as were Market Drayton Town in the North West Counties League Division One South.

Market Drayton were due to travel to second-bottom side Winsford United, but the game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.