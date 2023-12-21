Salop Leisure League champions Dawley Town end 2023 in style

The reigning Premier Division champions wrapped up 2023 with a resounding 4-0 success at home to Shifnal Town.

The victory saw Dawley move six points clear of second-placed Ludlow, although their rivals have two games in hand.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers’ title hopes took a hit at Wrockwardine Wood Juniors. They missed out the chance to climb into second place after going down 2-1.

Liam Trewartha gave Wrockwardine a half-time lead only for that to be cancelled out by a 75th-minute strike from Steven Hole. But a dramatic finish saw Shrewsbury reduced to 10 men when James Gwilt picked up a second yellow card on 82 minutes, with Jake Challoner then netting Wood’s winner a minute later.

Nathan Thomas struck twice and Matthew Cole, James Hill and substitute William Tamplin once each as Church Stretton Town beat Wem Town 5-0.

Haughmond returned home from Ellesmere Rangers with all three points. Cameron Murdoch and Archie Griffiths-Pugh bagged the goals that secured a 2-1 win. Asa Dean replied.

AMS FC also tasted success on the road – winning 3-2 at Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution.

Matteo Basini-Gazzi and substitutes Adam Evans and Harley Mathars struck for the visitors to cancel out efforts from Tom Hodson and Jason Clare.

Karl Bailey was the star of the show as Morda United eased to victory at Gobowen Celtic.

Bailey netted three times in United’s 5-1 triumph. Logan Richards and Joshua Bowen added the visitors’ other goals.

Newport Town edged out Drayton Town AFC 3-2.

Bridgnorth Spartans are still setting the pace in Division One after coming out on top of a thrilling clash at Ercall Evolution Aces.

Tyrone Anthony bagged a hat-trick for Spartans and Lucas Ashdown one, but it took a last-gasp strike from Tyler Sands-Fawkes to secure a 5-4 win.

Armin Elyasi, Abdul Samed Tanko Salifu, Kaleem Ramzan and Rayyan Ismail scored for Ercall.

Ercall Revolution are level on points with Spartans, although they have played four games more, following a 1-0 win at home to Meole Brace. And there was also a win for Ercall Rangers – 3-2 against visiting Morda United Development.

Veselin Bitliev (two), Ryan Guryn, Joesph Nixon and Connor Smith netted as Impact United beat Brown Clee 5-1.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development won 3-1 at SAHA thanks to goals from Ridhwan Mustafer, Marcell Kiraly and Charlie Cox.

Shrewsbury Juniors Development were 4-2 winners at home to Llanymynech.