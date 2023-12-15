Allscott Heath looking to get back on track

The Midland League Division One high-flyers have not played since beating Smethwick Rangers 4-1 on November 18.

But they hope to end that enforced break by welcoming Coton Green to Allscott Heath Sports Club tomorrow (3pm).

Elsewhere in the division, AFC Bridgnorth welcome Bilston Town to Crown Meadow, while Shawbury United – 6-1 winners over Coventry Copsewood last weekend – are on the road at Wolverhampton Sporting.

FA Vase penalty shootout heroes Whitchurch Alport – who saw off Bigglesade United in the third round of the national competition last weekend – turn their attention back to Midland Premier matters tomorrow. They host Uttoxeter Town as they seek to climb the table.

Elsewhere in the division, Shifnal Town are at home to AFC Wulfrunians, knowing they would leapfrog their visitors into the top half with victory.

And Market Drayton Town hope to end a frustrating period of inactivity in North West Counties League Division South.

Stoke outfit Abbey Hulton United visit the Gingerbread Men tomorrow.