Shropshire village border club AFC Weston Rhyn are back with high hopes for the future

Weston Rhyn are a club that have now done both.

The village club, based just outside of Oswestry had been a staple of Shropshire football for decades before the club ceased a decade ago.

But now, under the name of AFC Weston Rhyn, football is back in the village, with the club launching both a first and a development side in the Salop Leisure League.

Results may not have been what they wanted straight away, with the first team on the lookout for the first win.

But a recent draw with the league leaders brought optimism to a club that has given a number of local players a chance to get back into grassroots football again.

Manager and jack of all trades Lewis Alderson, who has been working all hours on the club, is hoping it will continue to grow both on and off the field.

"Initially I came in to help a guy, Kieran Davies, who had got it all started and we were just going to have one team," explained Alderson.

"But we had so many young lads wanting to get involved so we started a development side in the Sunday League, and it has been working well.

"We don't be winning any silverware, but we are improving and had a great draw with leaders Bridgnoth a few weeks ago.

"It is just good to have teams back in the village, but the work has been manic to sort out the ground as it hasn't been played on for so long.

"The pot was dry when we came in so it has been hard work getting sponsors, but we've done well to get sorted.

Lewis Alderson has played a big hand in getting the new club up and running

"And initially not many were coming down but we had 30 or 40 for recent games so it is improving and thing are looking good.

"The aim is to get a few wins under our belt, get to double figures really. We can't get relegated but our long term goal is to get into the top division with Morda and Wem and those sorts of teams.

"So we've got ambitions, the team are getting better and its going well."

However, like all clubs, the off field work is just as important and difficult as what happens on the grass, and Alderson is hoping to attract helpers off the field as well as sponsors in a bid to keep the newly re-formed village club going.

He added: "We have a few of us involved helping but it is difficult so it would be great to get people from the village, or anyone who is interesting, to step forward and get involved.

"And we're always looking out for more sponsors. We've had some great ones so far, but we've got a lot of work to do.

"We're hoping to have the rails re-installed around the pitch so we can then offer sponsor boards, and we're having sponsors on the inside of the dugout and other places.

"So it would be great if we could get local businesses involved to help us."

If you're interested in helping out with the new club, or becoming a sponsor, get in touch with Lewis on LewisAlderson96@outlook.com