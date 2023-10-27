Consistency is key for Barrow at Bridgnorth

The Crown Meadow men return to Midland League Division One action tomorrow with a tough-looking assignment away to high-flying Cradley Town.

But Barrow believes his side, who will start the clash one place above the drop zone, are more than capable of bagging a positive result.

“Cradley have been down near the bottom like ourselves in the last few years but they are flying this season,” said Barrow, who saw his men beat Wolves Casuals 4-3 in the Midland League Cup in midweek.

“The fixtures haven’t fell too kindly and I have not been able to watch them but I have spoken to a few other managers to find out what they do well. And at the moment there aren’t many chinks.

“But it’s all about what version of us turns up. We have got a reasonable squad available for Saturday and we are capable of getting a positive result.

“The target is to get more consistency in our team selection. But there are signs that we are getting there now that we have made a few signings.

“The lads we have brought in recently have increased the competition and the dynamic is changing slowly in terms of team selection.”

Second-placed Allscott Heath continue their promotion push away to OJM Black Country, while Shawbury United welcome Stapenhill.

In the Premier Division, Shifnal Town host Romulus in confident mood following a 6-3 Midland League Cup success at Bilston Town Community in midweek.

New boss Rhys Evans will be looking for an instant reaction when Market Drayton head to Barnton in the North West Counties First Division South.