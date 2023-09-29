Bridgnorth target new signings to reverse fortunes

Joint-boss Steve Barrow

The Meadow Men had a welcome break from Midland League Division One action at the weekend but return to face OJM Black Country tomorrow.

And joint Bridgnorth bosses Steve Barrow and Dom Heath have been busy identifying possible signings as they bid to strengthen a squad that has been decimated by injuries.

“We have been looking at a few step five clubs and seeing which players are registered but haven’t been playing too much,” said Barrow. “I have a good relationship with a few managers at that level and they have put a few names to us.”

He continued: “We have tried to soak it up and we have used a few of the lads from our under-18s, but a lot of that squad are just 16 and it’s a big ask for them to step up.”

Elsewhere in Division One, second-placed Allscott Heath host top-of-the-table Hinckley.

The league leaders are in top form after winning their last two games 9-0 and 10-1, but the hosts can move level on points with them with a victory.

At the other end of the table, 19th-placed Shawbury travel to 18th-placed Smethwick Rangers knowing a win will take them out of the drop zone.

Shifnal Town face a tough challenge in the Premier Division this weekend with second-placed Stourport Swifts making the short journey to the Acoustafoam Stadium.

Shifnal were edged out 4-3 by unbeaten Darlaston Town on Wednesday night, while Whitchurch Alport went down to a 3-1 defeat at Northwich Victoria.

Tomorrow, Alport travel to Lichfield City, who are looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games.

In North West Counties League Division One South, managerless Market Drayton Town will host Stockport Georgians.

The Gingerbread Men were knocked out of the FA Vase at the weekend after a 5-0 hammering by Hereford Pegasus.