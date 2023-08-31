Ludlow hit back twice to make it five on spin as Morda stay top of Salop Leisure League

They trailed to Haughmond’s James Hall and Lewis Bloor on separate occasions, but came roaring back to make it five wins from five thanks to goals from Ryan Clarke, Jack Marston and Ryan Lewis.

Champions Dawley Town have four wins from four after thrashing Gobowen Celtic 7-1 thanks to braces from Ashley Fallon, Kian Garbett and Charlie Knowles, as well as a strike for James Bennett-Tindall. Ed Rogers replied.

But it is Morda United who currently top the pile having played a game more.

They have five wins and a draw from their six games – the latest seeing them come from behind to win 4-1 at Wrockwardine Wood.

Callum Pugh opened the scoring, but Karl Bailey (two), Joshua Bowen and Tom Gale netted for Morda.

Ryan Knott hit a hat-trick for Shrewsbury Up & Comers in their 9-0 triumph at Shifnal Town 1964. Steven Hole and Nathan Simon bagged two each, while Josh Jones and Kevin Renshaw also hit the back of the net.

Church Stretton Town also climbed the table with a 4-1 victory over Ellesmere Rangers, with Sam Jones (two), Jack Briscoe and Oliver Barrett on target. Max Jones replied.

Elsewhere, AMS edged out Drayton Town AFC 3-2, Whitchurch Alport 1946 were 3-0 winners over Wem Town and Ercall Colts Evolution drew 2-2 with Newport Town.

Bridgnorth Spartans top Division One with three wins from three after a 7-0 triumph over Morda United Development.

Player-manager Jon Gaff opened the scoring with his first goal of the season and was joined on the scoresheet by Tayos Flowers, Harry Minifie (two), Sam Owen, Jacob Cox and Tyrone Anthony.

Gauff said: “Our players’ commitment to each other and this esteemed club is truly heartening.

“Having maintained three clean sheets in as many games showcases our prowess both defensively and in our attacking plays.”

Ercall Revolution are second in the table, level on points with Spartans, after a 4-1 victory at AFC Weston Rhyn. Alistair Heighway, Sheikh Rahman, Ramadhani Ramadhani and Aaron Junior Offrey were the goalscorers.

Ercall Evolution Aces are also on nine points after winning a 10-goal thriller at Llanymynech.

Abdul Aziz Moctar got four of the goals for the Aces, who had Francis Amoako Atta sent off. Sakib Adams and substitute Dray Morgan Beale were also on target.

And there were plenty more goals in the draw between SAHA FC and Brown Clee, which ended 4-4.