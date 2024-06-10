Telford football club given permission to install floodlights after promotion heartache

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dawley Town FC was formed prior to the 2020/21 season, and is ‘a re-boot’ of the former Telford Juniors.

In its current guise, the Quarry Place-based club won the 2022/23 Salop Leisure League Premier Division, but was unable to accept promotion due to the ground’s facilities not being up to standard.

It therefore sought permission to install six 15-metre columns to the northeast, northwest and southwest sides of the pitch and have the latest LED floodlighting. The construction process consists of installing the floodlights to the columns and electrical equipment from the main clubhouse building.

“The club missed out on promotion last year due to the lack of floodlighting,” reads a design and access statement submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council.

“Installation of the most up to date lighting will enable successful progression up the football pyramid in the future where floodlighting is part of ground grading requirements in the step above the current level in which the club competes. The club will also be able to offer training/recreational football to the wider community.”

The club added that development is part of a programme of facility improvements at the ground, with having floodlights being a key priority.

Planners have given the proposal the green light, subject to conditions. This include that the floodlights can only be used between 6pm and 9.30pm Monday to Friday and 3pm to 7pm at weekends and bank holidays.

Between April and September, the pitch should not be flood lit between 8pm and 8am.