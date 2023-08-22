Off the Cuff goal helps Shifnal to progress in FA Cup

Joe Cuff

Josh Hesson gave Shifnal the lead after eight minutes, before a bizarre goal from Joe Cuff doubled their advantage, when Jordan Jones’ ball deflected off the side of Cuff’s head and wrong-footed Worcester goalkeeper Ryan Young.

Cuff produced a moment of brilliance for the third with an instinctive back heal to beat Young.

The forward then completed his first hat-trick for the club on 32 minutes to end the game as a contest. Worcester grabbed a consolation through Sam Carey.

The Midland League Premier Division outfit will face a trip to Nantwich Town in the next round.

Whitchurch Alport will travel to Barnoldswick Town for a replay tonight after the pair drew 1-1 on Saturday. Alex Hughes’ header put Alport ahead in the 56th minute, but Ryan Moore rescued a draw for Barnoldswick in the 90th minute. The winner of Tuesday night’s replay will face an away tie against seventh-tier outfit FC United of Manchester.

In Midland League Division One, AFC Bridgnorth blew a two-goal lead to lose 4-3 at Ingles.

Charlie Swingwood and Luke Morris put Bridgnorth two goals ahead after 28 minutes but Ingles halved the deficit before half-time.

The hosts scored twice within 10 minutes of the restart to take the lead, before adding a fourth late on.

Kaz Hussain pulled one back for Bridgnorth, who succumbed to a first league defeat of the campaign.

Allscott Heath ended Cradley Town’s unbeaten record with a 3-1 victory. The newly-promoted outfit have won three of their first five league games.

Ryan Mansell scored twice for Allscott, while Tom Fallon also got on the score sheet.

Meanwhile, Shawbury United’s winless start continued with a 3-0 defeat at Hinckley AFC.