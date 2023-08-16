Dawley Town off to a fast start in defence of their crown

Action fro Wellington Amateurs v Ludlow

The reigning Premier Division champions marked their first home appearance of the new season in style by putting eight unanswered goals past Wem Town.

Kian Garbett and Craig Ryan shared the individual honours as they both bagged hat-tricks.

Danar Saber and Daniel Beddows completed the scoring as Dawley followed up their 6-2 midweek win at AMS FC in style.

Dawley are one of only three sides to boast perfect records.

Morda United top the early standings after winning 4-1 at Shifnal Town FC 1964 to make it three wins from three.

Logan Richards netted twice for Morda, with Cameron Hughes and Tom Gale adding the other goals.

Ludlow are the other side with a 100 per cent record.

They followed up their 3-2 win at home to Shrewsbury Up & Comers in midweek by winning 4-0 at AMS FC.

Ryan Clarke, Tom Everall, Sean Evans and Jordan Morris found the net.

Whitchurch Alport 1946 sit second in the table after a 2-1 success on the road at St Martins.

Tom Ash scored for St Martins.

Newport Town hit top form to register their first victory of the season.

They proved too strong for visiting Gobowen Celtic as they ran out 6-1 winners.

Town led 2-0 through Matthew Male and Jayden Waltho at half-time but then upped the temp after the break with Male, Marcus Tye (two) and substitute Oscar Charlesworth adding further goals. George Morris scored Celtic’s consolation.

Shaun Humphreys, Josh Jones and Jamie Robinson found the net in Shrewsbury Up & Comers’ 3-0 win on the road at Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution.

Haughmond also tasted success on their travels, triumphing 2-1 at Wrockwardine Wood Juniors.

Lewis Bloor and Zac Marshall netted for Haughmond, with Shaun Davies replying.

Bridgnorth Spartans have made a storming start in Division One.

They made it two wins from two and 17 goals scored, with none conceded, by beating visiting Ercall Evolution Aces 5-0.

Tyler Sands-Fawkes and Harry Minifie both scored twice for Spartans, with Brandon Bristow adding their other goal.

Ercall Rangers are also six points from six following an entertaining 5-4 victory at home to AFC Weston Rhyn.

Aaron Coulson grabbed a hat-trick for Weston but still ended up on the losing side.

Impact FC United suffered a 5-0 drubbing at home to Shrewsbury Juniors Development.

Two goals from Danny Starling secured Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development a 2-1 win at Llanymynech.

An impressive first-half display powered SAHA FC to victory at home to Ercall Revolution.

They led 3-0 at the break before running out 4-2 winners.

Callum Davies, Dylan Harris, Leo Walton and Samuel Young were on target for the hosts. Harrison Gregory bagged a late double for Ercall.

Meole Brace 1906 kicked off their season in fine style with a 9-3 success at Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development.

Fixtures - Premier Division, Friday: Shrewsbury Up & Comers v Dawley Town. Saturday: Ellesmere Rangers v AMS F.C; Gobowen Celtic v Wrockwardine Wood Juniors; Haughmond v Whitchurch Alport 1946; Ludlow v St Martins; Morda United v Drayton Town AFC; Newport Town v Church Stretton Town; Wem Town v Shifnal Town FC 1964.