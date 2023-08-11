Bridgnorth to rally round Graham after injury blow

Steve Barrow

The Crown Meadow men have already endured a troubled pre-season that saw Matt Pinder forced to retire due to a knee injury while Callum White suffered breaks in his neck and back following a freak accident while on holiday.

And now they have lost key-man Jordan Graham for the season following a sickening double leg-break during Wednesday’s 3-3 Midland League Division One draw at Shawbury.

Graham sustained the injury with two minutes of the nine additional minutes to go.

“We are one game in and we have lost three key players,” said joint-boss Steve Barrow.

“Three players who would have been in our starting XI. I’m starting to wonder what we have done to the footballing gods.

“We were planning to take Jordan off with Saturday in mind because he had been superb and put in a lot of work. We had the sub ready, but the ball wouldn’t go out of play and then the incident happened.

“I have to say there was no malice or nothing untoward in the challenge. But I knew straight away what had happened and in moments like that your blood just runs cold.

“I feel bad talking about football because these injuries go beyond playing football. They have an impact on the lads’ work and their ability to put money on the table.

“There is a function at the club on Saturday and the chairman has said the proceeds from that will go to Jordan to help take off a bit of pressure. It’s a nice gesture from the club.

“He’s a massive player for us and will be a big, big loss. He is a manager’s dream.”

Bridgnorth head to Smethwick tomorrow with new signing Sam Wood included in the squad.

Elsewhere in Division One, Allscott host OJM Black Country and Shawbury welcome Nuneaton Griff.

Shifnal Town start their Premier Division campaign with a trip to Stone Old Alleynians, while Whitchurch Alport travel to face newly-promoted Dudley Town.

Market Drayton Town will be looking to maintain their impressive start to the season when they entertain basement boys Winsford United tomorrow.

Unbeaten Town are sitting fourth in the North West Counties First Division South standings following Tuesday night’s 4-0 home win against Ashville.

In contrast, Winsford go into the clash sitting bottom of the table and pointless after three games.