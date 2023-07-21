AFC Bridgnorth tie down two more new arrivals

Steve Barrow

The Crown Meadow outfit have added forward Elliot Lee to the their ranks along with defender Ollie Noble.

Lee has made the switch following a spell with Shawbury while Noble has signed forms after impressing during the pre-season while making regular trips back from the University of South Wales in Pontypridd.

On the pitch, Bridgnorth continued their build up to the new season by securing a well deserved draw against step five side Tividale at Crown Meadow last Saturday.

The result was even more impressive given that the hosts were missing nine first teamers and included three 16-year-olds – goalkeeper Jack Breckell, striker Sam Otisi and winger Tyler Jones.

“Saturday’s performance was a lot better,” said joint-boss Steve Barrow.

“We had nine regulars missing and gave three 16-year-olds some game time.

“Jack had his second full 90 minutes of senior football in goal while Sam and Tyler were both introduced from the substitutes’ bench.

“All three of them did very well and took the chance to announce themselves to people watching.

“Their performances made me even more confident that the club have made the right decision opting to run an under-18s side this season. And they will hopefully be involved more with the senior side as the season progresses.”

Bridgnorth followed the weekend draw up by beating Dudley Athletic 5-4 in midweek, with Mark Danks bagging a hat-trick.