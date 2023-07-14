Market Drayton Town add four more signings to their ranks

Market Drayton Town (Mike Sheridan)

Versatile Haughmond attacker Jacob Welch has checked into Greenfields, along with Spanish former professional Alfonso Castellano – after a positive spell last season – Newtown defender Freddie Bishop and Oliver Turjussen on a permanent deal following a loan from Newcastle Town.

Some featured as Drayton made it consecutive wins by thumping Welsh outfit Guilsfield 5-0 on the road on Saturday.

“The squad and people we’ve brought in have blended really well, it’s still early days, I’m just trying to bring an edge to it,” manager Adam Shillcock said. “A lot of them are rough diamonds, I want a lot more edge about us. “There’s still a couple to come in after holidays and the like, we’ve got to introduce a couple that will bring more quality and character in certain areas.

“Jacob Welch was involved against Morda, we signed him from Haughmond where he was their star player, very technically gifted. I tried to sign him in January but he stayed loyal.

“There was a lot of interest in Alfonso, he was a professional for 10 years. We also introduced Freddie Bishton from Newtown under-19s, who went straight in at centre-half, he’s really composed and a proper defender. I called him a mentality monster, he just wants to defend.”

Tom Messham scored twice as Drayton saw off Guilsfield with Connor Dunne, Nicky Parker and Cameron Dourish on target after the squad stayed over in Wales on Friday night for team bonding.