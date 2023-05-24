Notification Settings

Market Drayton Town set to run youth team in Salop Leisure League

By Lewis Cox

Market Drayton Town are set to apply for a new youth side in the county Salop Leisure League – and have named their boss.

Market Drayton Town's Greenfields ground - Picture (Mike Sheridan)
The club will launch a new under-21s team for next season as a way to bridge the academy and the first team.

The plan is for the new side to enter the Salop Leisure Football League, which has two divisions at step seven and eight of the pyramid, below the Gingerbread Men’s first team, who have been relegated to step six.

The new side has not yet been officially named, with the title awaiting confirmation.

But they will be managed by Ciaran Millington, a teenage coach from Market Drayton who joins his hometown club from Hodnet, where he was assistant. Hodnet, who were in the Salop Leisure League, have folded with staff and players moving across to Drayton.

Millington, 18, is set to become the youngest manager in the league. He has also coached at youth level with Stafford Rangers and at under-12s with The New Saints in Oswestry. He will be joined by Paul Jackson, Rory Welch and Jordan Henderson. The new side will apply for Salop Leisure League membership for the 2023/24 campaign and beyond.

At first-team level, midfielder Jack Howse, Drayton’s recent players’ player of the season, has joined Midland Premier side Shifnal Town.

Adam Shillcock’s first team have moved to the North West Counties League First Division South for next season, which was the club’s preference.

Non league
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

