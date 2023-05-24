Market Drayton Town set to run youth team in Salop Leisure League

Market Drayton Town's Greenfields ground - Picture (Mike Sheridan)

The club will launch a new under-21s team for next season as a way to bridge the academy and the first team.

The plan is for the new side to enter the Salop Leisure Football League, which has two divisions at step seven and eight of the pyramid, below the Gingerbread Men’s first team, who have been relegated to step six.

The new side has not yet been officially named, with the title awaiting confirmation.

But they will be managed by Ciaran Millington, a teenage coach from Market Drayton who joins his hometown club from Hodnet, where he was assistant. Hodnet, who were in the Salop Leisure League, have folded with staff and players moving across to Drayton.

Millington, 18, is set to become the youngest manager in the league. He has also coached at youth level with Stafford Rangers and at under-12s with The New Saints in Oswestry. He will be joined by Paul Jackson, Rory Welch and Jordan Henderson. The new side will apply for Salop Leisure League membership for the 2023/24 campaign and beyond.

At first-team level, midfielder Jack Howse, Drayton’s recent players’ player of the season, has joined Midland Premier side Shifnal Town.