A tale of two penalties as Market Drayton Town avoid defeat again

By Liam Keen

Market Drayton Town picked up points in consecutive games this season for the first time, with their draw against Wolverhampton Casuals in the Midland League Premier Division.

Heath Hayes v Shawbury

After getting only their second league win of the season last time out, with a 2-1 victory over Uttoxeter Town, Drayton followed that up with a 1-1 stalemate against Casuals.

It was a game of two penalties and the first, in the 31st minute, put Drayton ahead when Callum Parker finished.

But the visitors equalised with a spot-kick of their own in the second half, as Drayton remain rooted at the bottom of the table.

Elsewhere in the league, Whitchurch Alport lost 1-0 at home to Bewdley Town. The visitors scored just nine minutes in and Whitchurch were unable to recover.

Coach Jack Turner said: "We weren't good enough. Not enough quality and it was almost chalk and cheese from the performance seven days ago when we played Bewdley and had chance after chance.

"We were poor, didn't create anything. It was a lacklustre performance and it's frustrating.

"It's a mistake (for the goal), but that's not the reason we lost the game. We didn't create enough and we weren't good enough on the ball. We didn't have enough quality.

"What we've done when we've been at our best this year, securing the first ball and playing off that, we didn't do at all. We didn't get the ball wide enough and get balls into the box. It's disappointing.

In Midland League Division One, Shawbury United had some success with a 2-1 win away at Heath Hayes, but elsewhere in the league the Shropshire sides ran into trouble.

AFC Bridgnorth continue to struggle in the relegation zone after a 2-0 loss to Coton Green, while Haughmond were on the end of a 5-2 thrashing at home to Bilston Town Community.

The visitors raced into a 3-0 lead through Eesa Sawyers, Ethan Pearce and Jordan Smith-Williams, before Charlie Beadle responded for Haughmond.

Lewis Archer then made it 4-1 for Bilston, before Steven Nicholson scored for Haughmond.

But Dan Westwood rounded off the scoring for Bilston, to make it 5-2.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Ellesmere Rangers beat Ashville 3-1 – and had to fight back from a losing position to take all three points.

Non league
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

