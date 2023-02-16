Relentless Dawley Town still on track for perfect season

The Premier Division table-toppers extended their perfect league record to 15 wins from 15 games after emerging victorious from their top-of-the-table clash with Hodnet.

A keenly contested clash ended 2-0 in Dawley's favour thanks to strikes from Louis Jones and Craig Ryan.

The victory saw Dawley maintain their five-point advantage over second-placed Church Stretton.

Stretton are doing their best to hang on to Dawley's coattails and chalked up their 13th league win in 15 outings.

They won 3-0 away to St Martins, with all the goals coming in the second half.

Josh Hunting broke the deadlock five minutes after the break with Sam Jones adding a second on 71 minutes. Nathan Thomas wrapped up the win with a late third.

Ludlow took advantage of Hodnet's defeat to climb into the top three on the back of a 2-1 win away to Morda United.

James Byatt and Ryan Clarke were the men on target for Ludlow.

Broseley moved further clear of the bottom two after beating Prees United 2-1.

Alexander Cadman gave Prees a fifth-minute lead but the hosts were level at the break thanks to a strike from Asa Dean.

Martin Rudd bagged the winner for Broseley early in the second half.

Gobowen Celtic leapfrogged Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution in the standings after beating them 3-1.

All the goals came in a lively first half with Ed Rogers, Lewis Jones and Luke Dwyer netting to put the hosts in charge early on.

Ercall's Liam Robinson puled a goal back just before half-time but that was the end of the scoring.

Madeley Sports bagged a second successive victory thanks to an impressive display against SAHA FC.

Shaun Davies scored twice and Jon Houlston and substitute Liam Jones once each as Sports eased to a 4-1 win.

Wem Town came from behind to claim three points at the expense of visiting Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Lewis Bloor gave Shrewsbury the lead but that effort was cancelled out before half-time when Michael Owen levelled.

And it was the hosts who bagged the winner after the break through a fine free-kick from Jake Brown.

AFC Bridgnorth Development took a huge step towards clinching the Division One title.

They are now seven points clear at the top of the table after beating closest rivals Wellington Amateurs Development 2-1 in the division's match of the day.

Ellesmere Rangers will still be eyeing a late push for glory after beating visiting Ercall Colts Juniors Revolution Colts 2-0.

A first-half strike from Owen Washington and a second-half effort from Max Jones secured the win for Ellesmere, who are 13 points behind Bridgnorth but have three games in hand.

Brown Clee beat Shrewsbury Juniors Development 4-2 to move up to fourth in the table.

Saturday's fixtures

Premier: Broseley v St Martins; Church Stretton Town v Morda United; Dawley Town v Gobowen Celtic; Hodnet v Shrewsbury Up & Comers; Prees United v Ludlow; Wrockwardine Wood Juniors v Madeley Sports.