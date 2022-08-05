Bridgnorth ‘will surprise a few’ insists boss Jason Pike

They are set to take on Nuneaton Griff in their first game of the season this weekend at Crown Meadow.

Pike, who is now player-manager, took over the role from the club’s previous manager Dave Downing, who was relieved of his duties earlier this summer. And the boss is very optimistic about his side’s chances this season – despite narrowly losing all their pre-season fixtures.

“We are hopeful of a successful season,” said the manager when asked about his side’s prospects. “You can’t predict football, but I can’t see us being in a relegation battle like we have been in previous years. I think we can really surprise a few. We have a good mix of lads from the area and some who are from further afield. We have youth and experience.

“So I am quite optimistic. We have quality all over the pitch, there is no doubt about that. I am pretty happy with the whole squad.”

Bridgnorth are set to play six out of their first seven fixtures at their home ground and are keen to get off to a good start.

But they will be without two of their more experienced players for their curtain-raiser, as left-back Myles Arnold, and striker Karl Griffiths are unlikely to feature due to hamstring injuries.

And the boss himself is out of the season opener with a cracked rib.

Like Bridgnorth, Shawbury United narrowly survived relegation last season. They start on the road at Bilston Town Community.