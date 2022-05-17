Euro cash will help Newtown to build

Chris Hughes

The Robins secured their second successive UEFA Europa Conference League qualification with a third placed finish - their highest for 25 years.

The success will earn them a minimum of 150,000 Euros - on top of their success last year which serves as a big financial boost for the Latham Park club.

And manager Hughes hopes this is the second of many qualifications - and they can continue to build like Bala and Connah's Quay have on the back of European success.

He said: "You have to look at the examples, Bala are the prime example, as are Connah's Quay and to an extent TNS.

"They have used their money in different ways, but they have used it to build on their success year on year, and it has allowed them to build a better structure, get the best players.

"We are aware of how hard the league is, and we can't rest on our laurels and this will make sure we don't do that, we will build.

"For now we are just waiting for the draw.

"Hopefully we go a bit further than Southern Ireland this year.

"We enjoyed the experience last year - but we went up against Covid and had so many out, so this year we won't have to deal with that."

Hughes is now well into conversations with players ahead of the summer - and he has indicated his desire to add to his squad - but also admits some players will leave.

He also confirmed that Fumpa Mwnadwe, Ryan Sears, Aaron Williams and Callum Roberts all still remain under contract for the next campaign.

"Conversations have started, and hopefully we can make some announcements soon," said Hughes.

"We will sort the players who want to commit, and we will look what is around.

"Because of the season we have had the bar is high now, we've always said they have to be the right character while also being quality.