Super sub Farleigh is the Whitchurch Alport hero

Whitchurch Alport - Picture - Joe Sheridan

Alport and Midland League rivals Haughmond did battle at the New Bucks Head and provided an evening crammed full of entertainment for supporters.

And Farleigh was the late Alport hero after emerging from the bench to grab a controversial winner as Haughmond were left calling for an offside.

Mond led the final 2-1 heading into the final 10 minutes with their name waiting to be edged on to the historical county cup silverware.

But it was Luke Goddard’s Whitchurch side who were toasting yet more cup glory thanks to a late fightback and turnaround.

Alport and Midland Premier top scorer Alex Hughes turned in after fine wing play from Farleigh to haul the north Shropshire side level at 2-2 on 82 minutes.

Four minutes later Farleigh went from provider to finisher after racing on to a pass from Dylan Bath to convert a fine first-time finish and send the Alport, players and supporters into raptures.

For Whitchurch it was a first county cup success since 2009 and the seventh in the club’s history, going back to their first title in the 1969/70 season.

For popular boss Goddard it was a seventh trophy in six years at the helm at Yockings Park.

It could have been different, however, as Haughmond – relegated from Midland Premier having finished bottom of the pile and four points adrift of safety – took a shock lead against mid-table Alport.

Joe Pratt opened the scoring for the Shrewsbury side. He cut in expertly from the left and fired beyond Ellis Allen in the Whitchurch goal after 11 minutes.

Josh Thomas sent a header off target for Haughmond shortly afterwards as they strived to double their advantage early on.

Jud Ellis spurned Alport’s best chance so far on 20 minutes, when he skewed an effort wide from distance. Haughmond keeper Sam Jones then made a fine side to keep out Hughes’s 25-yard free-kick.

Alport fans thought had an equaliser to celebrate five minutes before half-time but Ryan Allcock’s effort was somehow scrambled off the line before Jones saved from Bath after a fine individual run.

Whitchurch did, crucially, force an equaliser on the stroke of half-time to ensure things were level at the interval.

A free-kick from Hughes this time cannoned off the crossbar and Allcock was on hand to turn in the rebound with his head.

Neither side were able to press home an advantage in the early stages of the second period and it was Haughmond who took the lead with 18 minutes to go for the second time and looked set for success.

A free-kick from the left was delivered perfectly for Jack Briscoe to head home.