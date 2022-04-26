AFC Bridgnorth to fight until final day

MFL Premier Div.Lye Town FC v Shifnal.

Bridgnorth grabbed a huge 2-1 win over Khalsa Football Federation on Saturday to lift them up 16th in the table and two points ahead of third-bottom Coventy Copsewood.

Second-bottom Shawbury, however, have had their fate sealed after a 5-1 defeat at Wednesfield ended their slim hopes of staying up.

Bridgnorth began the day in the bottom three but grabbed a massive three points at Crown Meadow.

The first half saw the hosts have the better chances and fail to convert, but they would go on to break the deadlock on the hour mark.

Kevin Buxton put the ball through to Craig Knowles, who finished it off, and the Meadow men quickly doubled their advantage.

Reinaldo Forbes netted via the post three minutes later and Bridgnorth managed to hold on for a much-welcome triumph after Adam Nazir's penalty for visiting Khalsa.

Steve Groome's charges host second-placed Stapenhill on Saturday hoping to complete their survival mission.

Shawbury, though, go into their final-day clash with Heath Hayes having had their relegation confirmed.

Due to drop down to Midland One are Haughmond as a 1-0 loss against Worcester City saw them end up bottom of the Midland Premier.

The Mond went into the weekend hoping for a win to leap-frog Bewdley Town and be given a reprieve amid rumours that just one side will be relegated.

However, having been edged out at Shrewsbury Sports Village, they will now drop into step six of non-league.

Haughmond still have the chance to end the season on a high note as they get ready for next week's TJ Vickers Cup final against Whitchurch Alport, who ended the league campaign in 12th after a 3-1 loss at Romulus.

Alport's Alex Hughes got his 32nd goal of the campaign to finish off as the division's top scorer.