Matt Johnson happy to stay on at relegated Market Drayton Town

Greenfields (Mike Sheridan)

Former playing favourite Johnson returned on a player-boss basis in January but was unable to lead the Gingerbread Men to an unlikely great escape.

The Greenfields boss said his appointment was not a short-term relegation firefight job and he is ready to lay plans for beyond the summer as Drayton compete at step five for the first time in over a decade.

But, with formal talks yet to take place, Johnson says the terms of the agreement must be correct for all parties.

“When I came in there was no expectation from a club point,” said Johnson, whose side were beaten 7-0 by leaders Warrington Rylands on Saturday. “I was hired because of the longer haul, this wasn’t an initial three-month project of trying to keep the club up and step away. The club could’ve gone with other ready-made non-league managers that’ve managed for some time. It was more of a longer-term project, we’ve already started speaking about next year and which league the club is allocated into.

“We’re already talking about the financials, the structure of the club internally, that’s got to be in place and attractive for myself, (assistant) Steve Chamberlain and players. If it’s right – and I’ve put some player budgets and possible investments into place – if we can achieve that then I’m certainly not going anywhere.

Johnson said chairman Mick Murphy has been pleased with the side’s performances, despite confirmed relegation, in recent weeks.

“Mick’s provisionally said he’s been really happy with everything put in place,” the manager added. “Yes results haven’t been there but that was never the expectation, the club needed some structure on the pitch.

“It doesn’t get you three points, but it’s nice to hear there’s more structure on the pitch, you can see the way the football is trying to be played, without changing the wheel. It’s been more attractive and at times more competitive.

“Moving into a season with a fresh slate, pre-season, everything new, you can really start judging yourself. Conversations are starting to happen, we’ll sit down in early April and have a statement for next year sooner rather than later.”