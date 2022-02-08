Whitchurch Alport warm up for FA Vase tie with Stourport victory

Whitchurch Alport's Jimmy Garlick

Garlick’s chipped effort just before the hour mark came after Kieran Lazenby had put Alport ahead and appeared to have settled matters at Yockings Park.

But the home side, who travel to Coventry Sphinx in the fifth round of the Vase next weekend, were given a scare when Connor Gater pulled one back for the visitors for five minutes to go.

Alport withstood a late barrage to secure a third straight win and move up to seventh in the Midland Premier Division.

Assistant boss Steve Mays said: “We have set ourselves up for days like this with the training we have been putting in.

“The lads have been putting in hard graft the past few months and I’ve always said to them when you reach this point, on heavy pitches, it is about fitness and aggression.

“Kieran scored two the other night and we are going to stick with him. He is on a hot streak.”

Alport’s win saw them leapfrog Shifnal Town in the standings after the latter lost 2-0 in a competitive match at AFC Wulfrunians.

Ty Knight and Tom Poole scored in each half for the hosts, with Shifnal left to rue several missed chances.

Haughmond slumped to 18th in the table after failing to build on the perfect start in a 3-2 defeat at Racing Club Warwick.

The visitors took the lead inside the opening 60 seconds through Harvey Lewis but were pegged back before the 15 minute mark by a goal from Romario Martin.

In a hectic finish, Costelos Lautaru and Martin then scored twice inside the final five minutes for the hosts before Josh Thomas gave Haughmond hope when he struck late in stoppage time.

Shawbury United remain at the wrong end of Division One after they fell to a late 2-1 defeat at Paget Rangers.

Youngster Oliwer Wysopal provided a bright moment with his first senior goal midway through the second half, cancelling out Rivel Mardenborough’s opener.

But the visitors were unable to hold out for a valuable draw with Alex Tesfom rising to head home a corner and claim victory for the hosts in the closing minutes.

Ellesmere Rangers’ rotten run of form in Division One South of the North West Counties League continued as they fell to a fourth straight defeat at Sandbach United.