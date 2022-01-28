Steve Groome is looking for more of the same in AFC Bridgnorth's crucial clash

SPORT PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 11/1/2020 Bridgnorth FC vs Smethwick Rangers. Manager Steve Groome.. SPORT PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 11/1/2020 Bridgnorth FC vs Smethwick Rangers. Manager Steve Groome..

A late free-kick from Will Reid secured a 1-0 victory for the Crown Meadow men and now Groome is looking for more of the same as they face crunch clashes with fellow Midland League Division One strugglers Khalsa Federation and Shawbury.

““We had a chat with the players before the game and said that we need to stop the up down, up down nature of our season where we have one good game followed by two bad ones,” said Groome. “The players responded and worked very hard and deserved what they got.

“We now face two big games against Khalsa on Saturday and then Shawbury the following Tuesday. We need to pick up wins in those games because we then face a tough run of games in February.”

Shawbury travel to Cradley Town, while in the Midland Premier Haughmond host Stone Old Alleynians and Shifnal Town are at home to Worcester City.

Whitchurch Alport – who beat Lichfield City 4-1 thanks to four goals from Alex Hughes on Wednesday – don’t play this weekend.

In North West Counties League Division One South, Ellesmere Rangers host Cheadle Town and St Martins visit Rocester.

Meanwhile, Market Drayton Town boss Matt Johnson has urged his side to keep the faith as they bid to bounce back from back-to-back defeats.

Drayton continue their battle for Northern One West survival when they host Trafford tomorrow.