FA Vase heroes Whitchurch Alport aiming to break into the top six

Whitchurch Alport's Alex Hughes

Alport continued their stunning FA Vase run last Saturday when the beat Congleton Town 2-1 to set up a fifth round tie at Coventry Sphinx. And they followed that up with a 3-2 midweek victory at AFC Bridgnorth in the Shropshire TJ Vickers Cup. Now their attention turns back to league action and a trip to fifth-placed AFC Wulfrunians, where a win could push them up from ninth and into the top six.

Shifnal, who are sixth, travel to face a Tividale side sitting two places below them in the table.

Haughmond, who are one from bottom, face a crunch clash at home to fellow strugglers Uttoxeter Town.

A home win would lift Mond above their 16th-placed visitors.

In Division One, AFC Bridgnorth resume their bid to pull clear of the drop zone with a trip to Chelmsley Wood.

Bridgnorth suffered a disappointing league setback last weekend when they crashed 5-1 at home to Coventry Copsewood. Bridgnorth trailed 4-1 at the break after having Reinaldo Forbes sent off in the early stages of the clash.

“We were confident before we went into the game because we have been playing well, but as soon as the whistle blew we just imploded,” said boss Steve Groome.

“We are making individual mistakes that are proving costly. The players know that and it’s something we have to cut out.”

Elsewhere Shawbury United host Nuneaton Griff.