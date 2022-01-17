Market Drayton Town boss urges fans to turn out in force to aid Great Escape

Greenfields (Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress)

Johnson, who took charge of Northern One West’s bottom club last week, found plenty of positives in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Mossley.

Drayton, who have picked up just five points all season, were only beaten by Andrew Keogh’s deflected strike just past the hour mark.

Johnson is now targeting a win against Newcastle to kickstart an unlikely escape act.

He said: “There were a lot of positives on Saturday including the groups desire to put their bodies on the line.