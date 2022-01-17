Market Drayton Town boss urges fans to turn out in force to aid Great Escape

Johnson, who took charge of Northern One West’s bottom club last week, found plenty of positives in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Mossley.
Drayton, who have picked up just five points all season, were only beaten by Andrew Keogh’s deflected strike just past the hour mark.
Johnson is now targeting a win against Newcastle to kickstart an unlikely escape act.
He said: “There were a lot of positives on Saturday including the groups desire to put their bodies on the line.
“We need as much support as possible at Greenfields on Monday night to achieve what we need to get us on track.”