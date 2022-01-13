A familiar face is back at Market Drayton for ‘Great Escape’

Drayton player Matt Johnson and Telford player Craig King

Johnson, 38, was a fully committed and full-blooded member of Jimmy Mullen’s former Drayton side almost a decade ago, where he spent a couple of seasons as a versatile central midfielder.

After a successful playing spell at Lye Town Johnson, who is from Newport, began a venture into coaching as player-coach at AFC Wulfrunians until recently.

The former player, who does not intend to be involved in a playing capacity at Greenfields, is aware of the huge job ahead of him after taking over a side rock-bottom of the Northern Premier West division and without a win since the opening day of the league season.

Drayton have not won in 20 games in all competitions, including 18 in the league, from which they have taken just five points during the first half of a dismal campaign.

The Gingerbread Men still have aspirations of surviving the three-team drop at step four and estimate another 25 points are needed in the remainder of the season to achieve safety in the division in their 13th campaign at the impressive level.

Chairman Mick Murphy was in temporary charge during the months after the departure of Richard Brown as Drayton’s form struggled. Town have conceded 52 league goals this season, having scored just seven.

But Murphy remained insistent he held out for a manager with experience at step four or higher with contacts within those divisions and Johnson, who played in those divisions with AFC Telford United, Bromsgrove and Colwyn Bay, ticked the boxes.

Indeed the new man in charge, who had time to assess the role over the new year before accepting last week, has already began a recruitment drive that could see five new players signed ready for Saturday’s trip to eighth-placed Mossley.

“I am really pleased that Matt has joined the club as first team manager he brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to Market Drayton Town Football Club,” Murphy said. “Matt is well aware of the task that lies ahead in securing safety from relegation.

“The appointment of a new manager has taken some time, but I needed to ensure that we made a first class appointment.”