Whitchurch Alport make history with FA Vase comeback

The hosts entered the game on a 19 game unbeaten run and having won 10 of their last 11 matches on home turf.

And they looked like they were on course for another victory when Brady Middleton put them ahead after 20 minutes.

But the second-half proved to be one-way traffic with Alport dominant on the ball.

They pulled level just past the hour mark when Ivan Urvantev's corner was headed home by Temi Ajibola.

Five minute later Alport were ahead when Urvantev calmly converted from the penalty spot.

And in stoppage time, substitute Jack Berman wrapped up the win and a piece of history for his side.

Speaking post-match, assistant manager Steve May revealed what he said to Alport's players at half-time.

"I told them stick to your values, stick to your principles and stick to your morals," he said.

"I said do not change anything just because it's not working for you. Eventually it will. And it did. We were playing well. We were moving the ball well.

"We work on team effort, team effort, team effort and everybody played their part."

Asked who he fancies taking on in the fourth round, May said: "I think now we have got to go and enjoy the journey.

"Whoever comes our way, we'll give them a good game. We are working hard. You can't beat hard work.

"And I want to say thanks to the supporters. Those supporters that followed us, I can't thank them enough. It means so much for the lads."

Meanwhile, in the Midland League Premier Division, a goal from Harry Morris wasn't enough for Haughmond who slipped to a 2-1 loss to Tividale at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

Shifnal Town's game against Boldmere St Michaels was postponed because of the weather while neither AFC Bridgnorth or Shawbury United played in Midland League Division One.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Ellesmere Rangers picked up a point on the road after playing out a 2-2 draw at Alsager Town.

Blake Robinson and Jordan Davies were on target for Rangers who now sit 11th in the division.