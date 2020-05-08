Market Drayton lead way with online AGM

Their backroom team are kicking off a ground-breaking session – believed to be the first of its kind in the Northern Premier League’s South East division – using the Microsoft Teams platform at 7pm on May 18.

Town chairman Mick Murphy will be presiding over a programme that has not yet been finalised, but is promised to include a question and answer section so supporters can play a full part in proceedings.

Club stalwart Cliff Taylor says further information and full instructions on how to sign on and join in are being worked up.

The key question Town face, in common with virtually every other club in the country, is how to weather the financial hurricane rocking sport of every kind and creed. The furore in non-league football is no less fierce than in the fully-professional ranks with big-budget clubs in particular pressing for an early reopening of their gates to stem fast-mounting and potentially crippling losses.

Town are firmly in the safety-at-all-costs camp – not least, perhaps, because they’re not expecting their bank manager or creditors to be beating on the gates of Greenfields any time soon.

Chairman Murphy is on record as identifying Town’s running costs as the lowest in the Northern Premier. “We are used to finding ways to beat the odds,” he said.