Drayton prepare for a hectic spell of games

Leek’s visit in midweek marked the start of a spectacularly busy September for Town who now face playing seven games in the space of 22 days.

Their next two, against Lincoln United and Kidsgrove, are at home tomorrow and on Tuesday.

Then it’s a trip to Ilkeston on the 14th followed by Sutton Coldfield at home on the 17th, Frickley Athletic at home on the 21st and two away games, at Loughborough Dynamos on Tuesday the 24th and a return with Sutton on Saturday the 28th.

Little wonder that McCormick elected to start his first season in charge with a bigger squad of players than has been customary at Greenfields.

He said: “There have been questions over the size of the squad but, given the big shake-up of the league this season, I felt we needed more players on board, just in case.”

An outlandish penalty, gratefully accepted by Leek’s Darren Chadwick late in the game, denied depleted Drayton’s young battlers a draw they had fought so hard for at Greenfields on Tuesday evening.

Leek had taken a 16th-minute lead through Tim Grice and, although Ryan McLean equalised three minutes later, only a string of superb saves by Ash Rawlins had kept Drayton in it until the late agony.