AFC Bridgnorth shocked as Adrian Stanton quits

Stanton and assistant Dominic Heath quit Crown Meadow on Sunday night with the club placed 10th in the West Midlands Premier Division, citing ‘internal politics’.

Their decision came barely 24 hours after Bridgnorth had slumped to a 3-1 defeat home defeat against lowly Pershore Town, a result which extended their winless run to six games.

Development squad boss Steve Groome was due to take charge of last night’s TJ Vickers Cup quarter-final against Newport Town, with the club’s board then set for talks over how best to address the short-term future.

Chairman Mark Weale said: “We are not going to make any knee-jerk reaction.

“We’ll see how we stand in terms of players but are fortunate to have the development squad. We have no fears about seeing out the rest of our fixtures.”

Weale admitted Stanton’s resignation had been accepted ‘with great reluctance’, while in a statement the club thanked both men for their hard work and professionalism.

Their exit comes almost a year to the day of that made by Steve Frisby, Bridgnorth’s last permanent boss.

Stanton took the reins last May after the club had avoided relegation on the final day of the season.

Advertising

Explaining his decision to the Shropshire Star, Stanton said: “There were a lot of internal politics which had begun to affect first-team affairs.

“I eventually decided enough was enough. We put in place probably the best footballing side they have seen down Bridgnorth for years.

“But there were too many issues behind the scenes and ultimately we decided to move on.

“We wish the club all the best for the future. We have parted on good terms.”