Telford boss Kevin Wilkin ponders a move to two up top

The Bucks secured the return of experienced target man Reece Styche in midweek, with the hope being he can make a similar impact to the one he made last term.

And with Matty Stenson back fit and available, Wilkin admitted deploying the pair together is something he is seriously considering, possibly for tomorrow’s trip to Harbourough.

“(Two up top) is certainly in my reckoning and my thinking,” the Telford boss revealed.

“I’d say having two strikers that are going to wreak havoc on the opposition is ideal for me, because we want to retain the ball high up the field and relieve any pressure that might be on ourselves.”

Wilkin added: “In the past couple of seasons Reece has helped several teams get into play-off positions, he’s had a big hand elsewhere and he did the same for us last year.

“Hopefully he can have a similar impact on us this season, because the league is wide open, and we’ve got some big games coming up.

“It helps the overall feeling of the place to have more players available and pushing for places.”

The Bucks will be looking to get back in track after drawing 1-1 at home to Alvechucrh in midweek.