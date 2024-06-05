AFC Telford United agree stadium naming deal as fans respond

It will be known as SEAH Stadium for the next two seasons with a view of a longer-term partnership with the existing sponsor SEAH, a mental health support firm in the town.

The extension of the sponsorship deal sees the club's home receive naming rights for the first time in the 20-year history of AFC Telford United.

SEAH (Support Elite At Home), who were launched in 2016, have already started work on new stadium signage as Bucks chairman Ian Dosser acknowledged the "big step" for the club – adding one of several extra revenue streams will help make Kevin Wilkin's side more competitive next season.

"We are very excited that SEAH has chosen to extend their current relationship with us," Dosser said. "Both their values and importance in the community are very much aligned with those of AFC Telford United and we very much look forward to further developing what is already a great partnership with SEAH.

"SEAH have a very positive reputation and this along with other new income streams we are working on helps make us even more competitive on the field.’’

Natalie Pietrzyk, SEAH founder and director, added: "AFC Telford is a club rooted in the community, a club that really understands the value of local support. We are looking forward to supporting the men's and women’s teams and wish them a very successful season."

SEAH, based on Stafford Park, offer support service to those in Telford and Wrekin and Shropshire who are experiencing ill mental health. They say they aim to promote positivity and encourage independence and goal-setting.

The decision to re-name was met by some negative responses among supporters. One fan Todd Gower labelled it "horrendous" while others argued the 'SEAH Bucks Head' would be better.