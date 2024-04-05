Ellis Myles to play big role for AFC Telford United

Speaking after his side’s 2-1 win at Bromsgrove Sporting that all but confirmed the Bucks’ play-off spot, manager Kevin Wilkin highlighted the 31-year-old as a key member of the squad both on and off the field.

And the former Brackley pair have enjoyed their reunion this season at New Bucks Head.

“We’re trying to squeeze a little bit more out of players all the time and Ellis (Myles) can be a real outlet for us,” Wilkin explained. “There are bits about his game that we need to get on top of a little bit to make sure he’s staying up to his work. The last thing I want is him getting loose at such a crucial stage of the season.”

Wilkin added: “He’s fantastic in and around the group, a really popular member and someone I’m delighted to be working with again.

“He has really good leadership skills that I’m not sure he’s always aware of, and hopefully he can continue to thrive in the crucial games we’ve got between now and the end of the season.”