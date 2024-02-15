Ricardo Dinanga now Telford's 'go to' left winger says boss Kevin Wilkin

The Irish forward put in a man-of-the-match display in the 4-0 win over Kettering last weekend, topping it off with a delightfully composed goal in the second half.

And while it was largely his work with the ball that had the crowd off their seats at New Bucks Head, his manager has also been impressed with his development out of possession.

“I think there’s been an improvement,” Wilkin said.

“He’s a work in progress, and there are still moments where I think Ricardo can be harder and nastier against the ball.”

He added: “Certainly you get a moment in almost every game he’s played where he can come up with things and make things happen to change situations. That’s been the case over the last couple of games after he’d been out with an injury, so to see him find a little bit of form and consistency is good and hopefully he can carry that forward now.

“But he can’t rest on it, he needs to keep shaping himself into the well-rounded player that we need in the team.”

The Bucks boss also praised the young forward’s versatility, having been used off the right and left flank as well as through the middle this season.

“Back when I played, a right winger played on the right and a left winger played on the left, but there’s a tendency now for players to want to come inside,” Wilkin explained.

“As a wide player you have to be able to mix your game up and Ricardo’s had some good moments when he’s driven at opponents.”