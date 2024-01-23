Telford 1 Coalville 1 - Report

Stenson, who returned to the club from Nuneaton Borough recently, took just 11 minutes to get on the scoresheet after being handed a start by Kevin Wilkin.

He latched on to a ball from the right to guide a header beyond the visiting keeper.

But moments later they were dealt a blow as the front man went down with an injury and was replaced by Reece Styche.

The substitute went close with an effort from close range, before Montel Gibson was denied by an inspired goalkeeping performance.

Down the other end, Brandon Hall kept out a Tim Berridge effort early in the second half, and after a spell of pressure they levelled 14 minutes from time through Terrell Pennant.

Neither side could find a winner with the Bucks forced to settle for a point as their unbeaten run stretched to 16 games.