Royston v Telford: Kevin Wilkin puts Bucks on alert for a tough day on the road

The Bucks were due to travel to Stamford on Tuesday evening, but the game was called off at midday due to a frozen pitch.

And with games in hand on several promotion rivals already, manager Kevin Wilkin is expecting a tough game against an in-form Royston side.

“I think they’ve won their last four haven’t they and again, it’s a strange league where you find teams that do that,” he said.

“They’re in form one minute and then seem to drop off quite drastically, that’s happened to a number of teams on a number of occasions.

“It’s a little bit strange to say the least, that they can be so strong and then almost take an about turn.

“Certainly they’re strong at the moment having won the last four, and when you look at those games I think three of them have been teams we’ve played and drawn against recently. We know we’re going to be in for a game, their tails will be up and they’re at home, so it won’t be easy. But as I always say no game ever is.”

The Bucks are 15 games unbeaten and sitting in the play-off places, but Wilkin has admitted he will not stand for complacency in the last 18 games of the season.

“We want to keep the run going and we’re desperate to keep improving, the lads are learning how to deal with that extra bit of expectation and at the moment are managing to do so,” he said. “It’s about turning up for each and every occasion making sure you’re prepared and primed to do the job.

“If we continue to believe in our ability and believe in what we are doing I’d like to think we’ll give ourselves a good chance.”

Telford and Royston have met once before this season, with the Bucks running out 3-0 winners at New Bucks Head on the opening day of the Southern Central Premier season. Despite the psychological advantage that may offer, the Bucks boss admitted that both sides have changed a lot since then and this weekend’s clash will be a very different affair.

“We have to be very respectful off the back of their recent form, they’ve overcome several teams that we haven’t been able to beat and if that doesn’t sharpen your attention I don’t know what will,” he said. “It is a long while ago, we’re a very different side and I think they’ve had a managerial change around since then so things do evolve, so I don’t think you can read too much into that.”

The Bucks may have a full quota of players to pick from on Saturday, although both Jordan Piggott and Jared Hodgkiss’ availability will be touch and go.

The Bucks boss revealed: “We’ll make a decision on them in training, and I’m hopeful that it won’t be too long before we get them back.”

n The Southern Central Premier table is set to change after Nuneaton Borough announced their withdrawal following off-the-field issues.