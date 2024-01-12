Telford v Leiston: Wilkin puts the Bucks on alert for Leiston backlash

The Bucks will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 15 games when they face the Suffolk outfit, who are fresh off the back of a 5-0 defeat to St Ives Town last time out.

The Blues do have the psychological edge over Telford after their 2-1 win in the reverse fixture, and boss Wilkin is prepared for another tough challenge.

“When you’re off the back of a big defeat you want a positive reaction and I’m sure that’s what their manager and players will be searching for, so we’re mindful of that ‘wounded animal’,” he said. “The fact that we’ve been beaten once by Leiston already proves that they’re capable on their day.

“One of the memories from that day is that the second goal that gave them that cushion was miles offside, they couldn’t possibly have scored without it being offside which was a disappointment. Within the game we had a lot of the ball and on the balance of play that day we probably deserved something out of the game.

“At that point we were trying to bed players into the group and the team and personnel wise we are quite a changed side from the team that featured that day.”

The sides met in the second game of the season, with Leiston running out 2-1 winners at Victory Road.

Having finished third in the division last season, there was expectation on the Blues to challenge at the top end of the table once again this campaign.

But inconsistency has plagued Darren Eadie and Chris Wigger’s side, with their recent form proving that.

Having won five of their last six games in 2023 Leiston have started 2024 with consecutive defeats, including a 5-0 hammering at St Ives last weekend.

Telford, however, have consistency as their biggest strength, and despite losing two key players to injury were able to defeat league leaders Mickleover.

Jordan Piggott and Jared Hodgkiss were both absent for the trip to Derbyshire, and Wilkin is hopeful they are in line for a return this weekend.

“I don’t think they’re long term injuries, so subject to everyone else coming through we’re not in bad shape,” he admitted. “We’ve not messed around with the side, in some cases we’ve not been able to, but if Jordan and Jared are back fit it raises that nice question to have to answer.”

He also revealed that Ricardo Dinanga, who had been nursing an ankle injury for several weeks before returning to the pitch against Mickleover, is in contention for a start.

“We’ll see how things are and go with what we feel is our strongest side that gives us the best chance of winning on Saturday, and if that includes Ricardo then so be it.”

Telford hope to be boosted by the signing of Nuneaton Borough striker, and former loanee, Matt Stenson before the weekend’s game.