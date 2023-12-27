Kevin Wilkin delighted with his Bucks

The Bucks moved into fifth place in the Southern Central Premier and extended their unbeaten run in the league to 12 matches, thanks to goals from Reece Styche and Remi Walker.

“I’m pleased with the effort levels and the application,” said Wilkin. “Clearly people have lived right over the period and hopefully they continue to do so. Those are the sorts of performances we need to see on a regular basis.”

Wilkin had cautioned his side about the threat that Halesowen posed, and that made the result additionally satisfying.

“It was a fantastic three points at a really difficult place and it keeps us moving forward,” the boss said. “They’ve got some very capable players – they’re a well-funded side and we knew it would be very difficult.”