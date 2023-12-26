Halesowen v Telford - Match preview

Kevin Wilkin’s side dug out another valuable three points at home to Barwell on Saturday with goals from Jordan Piggott, the midfielder’s fifth of the season, and substitute Byron Moore’s second of the campaign.

Wilkin acknowledged his team weren’t at their best in the style stakes, but was happy with their substance.

“I’m really pleased to come through,” he said. “It probably wasn’t in the manner that we would have wished, but look at the lads’ character and resilience that they’ve shown today in what were sometimes difficult moments there.”

Visitors Barwell did indeed give the Bucks some difficult moments, none more so than captain Brady Hickey’s headed equaliser with around 20 minutes of the game left.

The momentum looked to be shifting away from Wilkin’s side, but they wrested back control through Moore’s deft near-post finish 10 minutes later.

Wilkin was pleased that the Bucks side he has shaped appears to be one capable of dealing with expectations, as he explained: “When you get rocked back after being comfortable in the game and leading at 1-0 and they bring it level, people get disgruntled with that.

“There is that expectation on the lads here to turn up and win and we’re all mindful and understanding of that. I think the character that we’ve shown to get through, with the subs getting off the bench to have a real effect and for Byron to finish in the manner that he did is really pleasing.”

Ellis Brown, who signed for the Bucks on Friday, was another substitute to have an impact, setting up Moore’s goal with one of his first touches of the ball, and although a largely unheralded signing, Wilkin feels he could be a good fit.

“Ellis has come in and trained with us two or three times and hopefully there’s a sign there of what he’s capable of,” said the Bucks boss. “He’s trained very well, looked bright and has a bit of a pace and energy about him, and they’re the sort of players that I want to try and bring to the club – players who are on an upward curve. Hopefully, he enjoys his time with and develops with us.”

Wilkin expressed his feeling that his team are now starting to show their true credentials, having been adamant that there was never going to be a quick fix.

“The lads that we’ve had out playing over quite a period now have proved and shown that they can be consistent and that’s what we’re searching for, and again it just doesn’t happen overnight,” he said. “It’s taken a little while to evolve and I think we have a good solid look; you look at how hard against the ball that every player is working, they’re feeling more organised now than they have been earlier in the season and this is a side where we kept perhaps only two of last season’s group.

“It will take a little bit of time to evolve and for me to grow it, but certainly there’s a fantastic feeling in that changing room at the moment with everybody enjoying the football, they’re enjoying the club and enjoying that relationship with the supporters and these are all bits and pieces that are really, really important.”