Halesowen Town 0 AFC Telford United 2 - Report

Halesowen made a bright start and forced two early corners after Richard Gregory poked just wide in the first minute and Telford defender Jordan Piggott then headed over his own bar in the 5th minute. Home goalkeeper Dan Platt rushed out smartly to gather low down in the 6th minute and opposite number Brandon Hall then also rushed out to save at Simeon Cobourne’s feet following a good through ball from Isaac Adegoke.

The Bucks took a 19th minute lead in simple fashion when Nathan Fox delivered a right wing corner for Orrin Pendley to head back at the far post allowing Reece STYCHE to flick home on the goal-line. As a well-organised Telford outfit took control, a long-range 27th minute shot from Ellis Brown flew just wide.

Telford doubled their lead in the 35th minute after ex-Yeltz defender Jordan Piggott burst forward and his shot was blocked but Remi WALKER’s crisp finish thumped into the net. Another ex-Yeltz player Montel Gibson flashed a 45th minute shot just wide as Telford ended the half in the ascendancy.

Halesowen started the second half with much more purpose as Jack Holmes thumped into Telford’s side-netting in the 51st minute. Telford’s goalkeeper Hall then made the first of two crucial second-half saves to keep out substitute Kieren Donnelly after he connected with a 56th minute cross from Holmes.

But Telford had plenty of opportunities to extend their lead, striking the cross bar three times in the second period. Home goalkeeper Platt touched Gibson’s 56th minute shot onto the bar and just two minutes later Brown rattled the bar with a 20 yard shot.

Gibson and Walker went close yet again before Halesowen brought another terrific save from Hall after home substitute McKauley Manning floated a delightful 79th minute pass through to Donnelly in front of goal. But there was no way through for Halesowen against a composed and solid Telford display and Gibson missed another golden chance for a third goal when he blasted an 83rd minute cross against the Yeltz crossbar in front of an open goal.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt (c); Josh Ezewele, Reece Mitchell, Todd Parker, Ryan Wynter, Rob Evans, Isaac Adegoke (McKauley Manning 68), Nathan Hayward (Kieren Donnelly 46), Simeon Cobourne (Miracle Okafor 46), Richard Gregory, Jack Holmes. Subs Not Used: Luke Redfern, Caine Elliott.

AFC Telford United: Brandon Hall; Ellis Myles-Tebbutt, Nathan Fox, Jordan Piggott, Orrin Pendley, Fraser Kerr (c), Ellis Brown, Remi Walker (Byron Moore 80), Montel Gibson, Reece Styche (Ricardo Dinanga 86), Jared Hodgkiss. Subs Not Used: George Forsyth, Ty Webster, Steffan Jones.

Referee: James Lunn Attendance: 1,462

Booked: Holmes (43), Hall (68)