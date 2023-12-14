Montel Gibson is guiding the young Bucks

Despite being just 25 years old, Gibson is vastly experienced, including in the EFL with Notts County and Grimsby.

And Telford’s top scorer revealed he is hoping to impart that experience on the young Bucks in the squad.

“With the young boys, especially Ty (Webster), I try to put an arm round him and tell him what I think he could do better,” Gibson said. “When I was his age as a pro that’s what I wanted, having a bit of encouragement and reassurance that you are good enough to play at this level.”

The striker added: “You’ve got to prove yourself at the level and it is nerve wracking, but when there’s experienced lads around you it is good to get that encouragement and I do play my part in doing that.

“Even when they’re not playing I say to them ‘do the right things outside of football, go to the gym, work on your game.’

“I do hope they take my advice because I wish I had taken that advice to be honest.”