Kevin Wilkin critical after FA Trophy exit

AFC Telford United

An early exit from the FA Trophy heaped further pressure on to AFC Telford United manager Kevin Wilkin as his misfiring side fell to defeat at Quorn.

The Leicestershire village side play a level below the Bucks, but made light of the difference in standing.

Wilkin was critical of his team, but also of himself, in the aftermath of a loss that leaves his side with only the league to focus on.

“Again I find myself apologising for some really indifferent performances,” he said. “I have to take responsibility for that.

“When players go out there, you trust that they’re going to deliver and be able to cope with the rigours of what today was all about. Clearly, unfortunately too many weren’t, and it’s my responsibility.

“I brought those players to the club and I just feel let down by some performances there, and clearly we’ve let down a strong travelling support.

“That’s not what I’m in the business to do and I’m not someone who’s comfortable about that certainly need to change things.”

Wilkin did make one move to strengthen, signing forward Reece Styche from Matlock Town on Friday – a move that came too late for Styche to be eligible for Saturday’s game.

