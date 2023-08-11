Telford new-boy Remi Walker out with hamstring injury

Remi Walker

Walker had to be substituted moments after scoring the Bucks’ second goal in the 3-0 win against Royston.

It was the youngster’s debut for the club, but he picked up the hamstring problem and now looks set for a period on the sidelines.

“I do not think Remi will be available for a little while yet,” Wilkin said.

“It is a hamstring issue, and they are generally 2-3 weeks minimum really.

“That is disappointing and obviously, him scoring on his debut was a fantastic start for him.

“Losing Remi is not great. Hopefully we might get one or two others back before the game.

“With only 17 in the squad, it really puts us down to the bare bones but that is where we find ourselves.

“Whether we can get anyone before the game we will have to wait and see.”

Walker came through the academy at Birmingham City but was released at the end of last season.

He joined the Bucks in the summer following a successful trial period with Wilkin and his team.