AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin urges players to learn from mistakes

AFC Telford United

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin was disappointed by the poor goals his side conceded in a 5-0 thrashing by Tamworth.

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) and Mark Noon - Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography.

Tamworth have replaced Telford in the National League North after the Bucks finished bottom of the sixth-tier last term.

Telford were without Brandon Hall, James McQuilkin and Jared Hodgkiss, while Nathan Fox was also forced off with a head injury during the first half.

The Bucks were 2-0 down at the break courtesy of goals from Ben Milnes and a Tamworth trialist.

Second-half goals from Liam Dolman, Alex Jones, and Dan Creaney completed the rout for the Lambs.

The Telford boss insists it will take time for his squad to grow, but that they must learn from such a heavy defeat.

Wilkin said: “We’re disappointed with the scoreline. It can be a difficult place for some of those players to be.

“There were times in the first half when it was fairly even, and some of the goals that we’ve given away were really poor.

“These challenges that we’re facing are proving to be exactly that. You’d expect to win the opening three games, and we did.

“To be put to the sword like we did (against Tamworth) is not a great feeling, but we must learn from it, understand it and try to raise the quality of what we’re all about.”

“It’ll take a little while to grow together, but we need to do better than we did.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

