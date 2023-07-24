Analysis: AFC Telford United pay the price as errors prove costly

Jordan Piggott played in the defeat

However, while they may both be in the third tier and have similar ambitions, the relative resources of the clubs mean they are having to approach the task differently.

The Bucks have descended to the Southern Premier Central through relegation, whereas visiting Macclesfield are most definitely a club on the up.

They have been re-energised on the field and off but only after the trauma of being wound up in the High Court in 2020. The club reformed and has former Welsh international turned radio and TV pundit Robbie Savage as their figurehead.

He was present and saw two goals from Alex Curran give his side control on a soggy Shropshire afternoon where the Bucks slipped behind to defensive errors from which they never recovered.

Bucks manager Kevin Wilkin is still searching for a couple more players to give his side depth and a bit more quality, and he used this game to give an opportunity trio of trialists; one of those was enforced, with his undoubted first choice keeper Brandon Hall not risked with a minor injury.

The other two players being assessed were in the defensive unit and forward line respectively, and the former had an afternoon to forget, twice being exposed and not making it to half-time before being withdrawn and replaced by Jordan Piggott.

After an even 5-20 minutes, the visitors began to click into gear and established a two-goal lead. Curran bagged from inside the six-yard box when the Bucks were caught out by a swift counter-attack following a corner. Kane Drummond was sent clear, haring towards goal, and although the Bucks trialist keeper came off his line to challenge him and force him wide, Drummond kept his head to square the ball for an unmarked Curran to slot in.

Eight minutes later, Curran had his second when some poor defensive play left him unmarked and he smashed the ball unerringly under the keeper to double the lead.

There was a bad-tempered end to the first half when some rash challenges led to players from both sides pushing and shoving. The Bucks’ Ellis Myles and the visitors’ Brandon Lee were involved in a rather ugly confrontation that drew in players from both sides and saw Myles lucky to avoid censure.

That tetchy mood continued for the rest of the half with the referee seemingly reluctant to show any cards and blemish any disciplinary records before the season had started.

Two goals adrift at the break, the contrast between the relative positions of the sides was underlined when the Silkmen introduced Jon Nolan at half-time, who was integral to Shrewsbury’s play-off charge in League One under Paul Hurst in the 2017/18 season. That they have been able to tempt Nolan, now aged 31, to ply his trade at Step 3, suggests the Silkmen are eager to climb the ladder quickly.

Nolan helped the Silkmen retain their grip on the game in the second period where the Bucks gave up fewer opportunities but tellingly weren’t able to create many of their own.

Substitute Ricardo Dinanga cut the deficit late on when he scored past an exposed Max Johnstone, his fourth goal of pre-season.

That came in the 81st minute and looked as though it may spark a late rally, but within four minutes Leon Arnasalam added third for Macclesfield.

AFC Telford United: Trialist, Myles, Bood, Trialist, Jones, Pendley, McQuilkin, Forsyth, Gibson, Trialist, Moore.